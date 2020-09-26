COVID-19 outbreak at Calvary Chapel Kelowna

Interior Health is declaring an outbreak of COVID-19 at Calvary Chapel Kelowna and advising anyone who attended a morning church service on Sept. 13 that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Public health officials are asking individuals who were in the Ann Rauser Hall within the building at 2870 Benvoulin Rd., for the 10:30 a.m. live service to self-isolate until end of the day on Sunday, Sept. 27 and to get tested if they display symptoms of COVID-19.

Four individuals are connected to the outbreak to date, with the latest three cases identified to public health on Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26.

Anyone who was at the church for the morning televised service, hosted in the library, on Sept. 13 is asked to monitor for signs of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Individuals seeking a test should call their primary care provider (family physician or nurse practitioner) or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre.

We want to thank the church community for the co-operation being shown as we work to limit this exposure. We are aware that physical distancing and other safety precautions were in place, which is important to stop the spread of COVID-19.