COVID-19 outbreak on Kelowna General Hospital unit 3E

Press release:

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on unit 3E at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

Two patients and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. Investigation is ongoing and any patients with COVID-19 are being relocated to the COVID unit. Anyone considered potentially exposed will be contacted directly by Interior Health.

There is no evidence of COVID-19 transmission to other areas of the hospital at this time.

Outbreak control measures are in place and a team of infection control and communicable disease specialists, along with KGH clinical staff and leaders, are meeting daily to contain the outbreak.

The hospital remains safe to attend for appointments and emergency care. Please continue with any scheduled procedures. Self-isolation or COVID-19 testing is not required after visiting the hospital.