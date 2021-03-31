Press release:

KELOWNA – Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on unit 4E at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

One patient and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. Investigation is ongoing and any patients with COVID-19 are being relocated to the COVID unit.

There is no evidence of COVID-19 transmission to other areas of the hospital at this time. The cases on 4E do not appear to be linked to the outbreak on 5B. There remains ten cases linked to 5B: five patients, five staff and two deaths.

Outbreak control measures are in place and a team of infection control and communicable disease specialists, along with KGH clinical staff and leaders, are meeting daily to contain the outbreak.

The hospital remains safe to attend for appointments and emergency care. Please continue with any scheduled procedures. Self-isolation or COVID-19 testing is not required after visiting the hospital.

It is important to follow public health guidance such as physical distancing, washing your hands regularly and wearing a mask.

Everyone in all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions:

Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings.

Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Practise physical distancing.

Wear a mask.

Wash your hands often.

Avoid non-essential travel.

Booking a COVID-19 test:

Online: You can book an appointment online through the COVID-19 Test Booking Form: https://interiorhealthcovid.secureform.ca/index.php