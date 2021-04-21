COVID-19 outbreak over at Kelowna General Hospital over

Press release:

KELOWNA – Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over in unit 4E at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

“I would like to thank the team at KGH for their efforts in containing this outbreak and preventing further spread throughout the hospital,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown. “We encourage everyone to get vaccinated when you are eligible and continue following precautions to limit spread and protect our health-care system.”

A total of three cases – one patient and two staff – were linked to the outbreak on this unit.

“Interior Health has been managing COVID-19 outbreaks in acute care settings for almost the last 97 consecutive days,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, Interior Health chief medical health officer. “I want to acknowledge the excellent efforts of hospital leaders and staff at KGH for working hard to contain the outbreak and thank everyone throughout IH who has worked to bring our acute outbreaks to a close.”

It is essential that everyone continue following public health guidelines to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Remember to:

Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings.

Stay home when you are sick; get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Practise physical distancing

Wear a mask and wash your hands often

Avoid non-essential travel

Get vaccinated when your age group becomes eligible.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics and other resources visit: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/

To learn about B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan and the Phase 2 rollout, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/bcseniorsfirst