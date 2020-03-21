Covid-19 protocols for vulnerable population and rent

CTV -- BC Housing and other provincial government staff are working to set up off-site locations in case homeless or other vulnerable people need to be isolated to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However B.C.'s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Selina Robinson, said British Columbians who rent will have to wait to hear more about a possible ban on evictions or help for people struggling to pay the rent as COVID-19 measures increasingly impact the economy.

Robinson said people who are homeless on the street, those living in homeless encampments, and people living in shelters and private SROs are especially vulnerable to the potential spread of COVID-19.

Robinson said that population has a lack of information about the virus and how it spreads and if those people were to get the virus would be unable to self-isolate to prevent further transmission.

BC Housing is looking at setting up sites where people could be moved to if they need to be isolated. Those sites could include hotels, motels, community centres and temporary modular housing, said Shayne Ramsay, CEO of BC Housing.

BC Housing has already instructed non-profit housing providers to not evict anyone over non-payment at this time.

Renters and tenant advocates have been calling for measures to ban evictions as measures to contain COVID-19 increasingly impact residents' wages.

In a news conference on Saturday, Robinson said: "We are absolutely aware about the stress that people are under, who worry about the security of their homes and we are working on that moratorium as we speak and what it’s going to look like and there’s more coming in the next number of days that have the specific details about how people can be guaranteed security of rent and how they can maek rent so that we don’t want anyone evicted during this time.”