COVID-19 Testing Available for Departing Passengers at YLW

An on-site COVID-19 screening program is now publicly available for departing passengers at Kelowna International Airport (YLW).



Asymptomatic passengers who require a negative test prior to international travel can pre-book a fee-based COVID-19 test at the modular clinic and laboratory space that has been set up at the south end of the terminal building adjacent to the valet parking booth and long term parking lot.



Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests will be offered at $240 with results available within 24 to 48 hours and rapid antigen tests will be offered at $120 with results available within 30 minutes.



“We have seen a tremendous commitment from airlines to return air service to our region. Ensuring we can keep those who are traveling for essential reasons safe by offering COVID-19 testing is an important step in the safe return to air travel and in our regional economic recovery,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director.



The testing initiative started privately in March for LNG Canada project workers departing from YLW to Northwest Regional Airport (YXT) in Terrace, B.C. and is now being rolled out for broader public use. This testing facility is being operated in partnership with Whitecap RSC.



PCR and rapid antigen testing will be available to all travelers heading to international destinations who pre-book their test prior to travel. All travelers who opt-in for testing will still need to adhere to existing travel measures, including airline health screening questions and a temperature check by Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) personnel at pre-board security.



Safety has been, and continues to be, at the at the forefront of YLW’s airport operations since the outset of the pandemic. YLW sees asymptomatic COVID-19 testing as a positive additional measure to support safe air travel.



To book an appointment visit whitecapcovidtesting.com or call 604-966-3777. The testing facility operates 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.



YLW currently offers an average of 14 daily non-stop commercial flights with seven airline partners. The Province of British Columbia is currently advising that travel within and into the province should be for essential purposes only.



For more information about health and safety measures in place at YLW, visit: ylw.kelowna.ca/HealthyTravel