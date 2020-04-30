COVID-19 Update April 30

VICTORIA - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are announcing 25 new cases, for a total of 2,112 cases in British Columbia.

"Every health region in British Columbia has patients with COVID-19: 815 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 961 are in the Fraser Health region, 120 are in the Island Health region, 170 are in the Interior Health region and 46 are in the Northern Health region.

"We are saddened to report two new COVID-19 related deaths: one in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and one in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 111 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones.

"In the last day, there have been no new long-term care or assisted-living facility outbreaks. In total, 21 facilities and three acute-care units have active outbreaks, with outbreaks now declared over at 12 care facilities.

"Public health teams are also providing support to a number of community outbreaks, actively contact tracing those who may be directly affected and their close contacts.

"There are 50 employees confirmed positive at Superior Poultry in Coquitlam, and 42 employees confirmed positive at United Poultry in Vancouver.

"There are now 132 inmates and staff confirmed positive at the Mission Institution federal correctional centre, as well as 13 positive cases of COVID-19 connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta.

"To date, 1,322 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

"Of the total COVID-19 cases, 82 individuals are currently hospitalized, 30 of those are in intensive care, and the remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"It is important for all of us to understand the risks of COVID-19 and what you need to do to stay safe. No matter how long it takes or what new circumstances may arise, we remain committed to keeping everyone in B.C. informed through our regular updates and briefings.

"Our lives, our businesses and our communities have dramatically changed, and yet one thing has stayed the same: the commitment of everyone in B.C. to work together to keep our firewall strong. Thank you."