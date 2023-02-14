COVID-19 vaccine policy lifted for City of West Kelowna staff

The City of West Kelowna will no longer require staff to have COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of employment, effective immediately.



“Now that public health measures have changed self-isolation requirements for COVID-19 to focusing on remaining home when sick, the City is suspending its COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for staff,” said Paul Gipps, Chief Administrative Officer. “We continue to follow communicable disease prevention in the City and promote shared responsibility to maintain a healthy workplace.”



The City remains committed to providing a healthy and safe work environment for all employees and the public it serves.



The policy, which required proof of vaccination, was applied to all City staff in October 2021. There are currently no employees at the City of West Kelowna under accommodation measures because of the policy.