COVID case numbers on the rise in Interior Health

115 cases of COVID-19 were reported for Interior Health yesterday (Thurs).

The highest single day of new cases since the pandemic started.

Provincial Health Officer, Doctor Bonnie Henry, says this absolutely reflective of people getting together over the holidays.

"It's related to people thinking it's okay, it's just a few of us," said Henry. "Unfortunately, it is spreading in all communities now. We have seen some very severe outbreaks in a couple of First Nations communities, in Revelstoke and in Big White of course we know that is ongoing. So now, in the Interior, we are seeing the implications of what could happen in this province."

Doctor Henry is urging Interior residents, and all British Columbians, to keep following Provincial Health Orders.

"What we're seeing is more local where people had come together in small and decided that they could stretch those rules. And we're seeing transmission in small clusters that is moving through communities. It's very challenging, because it's not related to large events like we were seeing before."

The 115 new cases, higher than the 102 reported for Vancouver Coastal Health on Thursday.