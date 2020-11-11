COVID cases at KSS

Interior Health is reporting several individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 at Kelowna Senior Secondary.

It's not known if its staff or students - or both.

They are self isolating at home.

The exposure dates were October 28th to the 30th and November 2nd to the 6th.

Interior Health release:

November 11, 2020

KELOWNA, BC – Interior Health confirmed members of the Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) community tested positive for COVID-19. They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the KSS community.

As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.