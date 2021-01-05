COVID cases dropping

British Columbia has recorded another 428 cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths from the disease, health officials said Tuesday.

The update brings the total number of COVID-19 infections identified in the province so far to 54,629, and the provincial death toll to 954.

More than half of those deaths have been recorded since the beginning of December.

Hospitalizations increased to 367, including 77 patients in intensive care.

Another 770 people recovered from the disease over the same period, which helped push B.C.'s number of active cases down to 6,472 – the lowest it has been since mid-November. That's down from 6,823 on Monday.

The new infections announced Tuesday are also below the average of 543 per day that has been recorded over the past week. B.C.'s seven-day average has been increasing since late December, when it reached a recent low of 467 per day.