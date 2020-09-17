Covid Causes Communication Challenges for Hard of Hearing

It's been more than six months since the pandemic was declared and those who are hard of hearing still face challenges with masks and communication.

Canadian Hard of Hearing Association BC Chapter President Ruth Warick said, "We are really encouraging people to wear a mask that allows the showing of the lips. There are masks available that enable one to have a clear view of the lip portion of the mask, and this will really enhance communication."

Warick believes people are wanting to do their best, the problem is a lack of awareness of alternative options and solutions.