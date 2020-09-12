COVID Cookbook

In a time of self isolation and work-from-home existence for many, Okanagan College’s Library Services team is creatively cooking up a way for the community to engage their culinary senses for a good cause.

Entries are now open for What We Cooked: A Compilation of Recipes During COVID Times cookbook. Organizers are inviting OC employees, students, alumni and the community to submit the recipes that have proven to be staples throughout the pandemic.

Submissions will be accepted until September 30 and the finalized recipes will be reviewed in early October with the book becoming available for purchase in December. All proceeds will go towards the Okanagan College Students’ Unions and Association, supporting initiatives around food security and on-campus student food banks.

“In a virtual meeting amongst a working group one day, we realized the topic of conversation that always seemed to come up amongst colleagues was food,” says Roen Janyk, Web Services Librarian and Chair of the Library Department at Okanagan College.

“Whether it was what we were baking, BBQing, canning, brewing, or burning, this topic of conversation came up regardless of the actual meeting topic.”

Submissions from any food category are welcome, from appetizers to dessert, or your mom’s best bread recipe and your favourite drink. The online submission form includes fields to describe your recipe and give suggestions on how to make it successful.

“This cookbook is meant to collect recipes made by students, staff and community members during the pandemic and we hope it will provide a reminder that our community is in this together, even if we can’t be in-person.”