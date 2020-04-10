COVID deaths rise in BC

Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"We are announcing 40 new cases, for a total of 1,410 cases in British Columbia.

"Every health region in British Columbia has patients with COVID-19: 629 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 539 are in the Fraser Health region, 84 are in the Island Health region, 132 are in the Interior Health region and 26 are in the Northern Health region.

"We are saddened to report five new COVID-19 related deaths, two in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and three in Fraser Health region, for a total of 55 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones.

"There have been no new long-term care outbreaks in the last day. Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health teams continue to provide support to the 20 remaining affected long-term care and assisted-living facilities, which have a combined 242 cases of COVID-19.

"To date, 879 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and no longer require isolation.

"Of the total COVID-19 cases, 128 individuals are hospitalized and 65 of those are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"This holiday weekend is an important time for many British Columbians of diverse faiths. As we reflect on the past few weeks and the challenges we have all faced together, we are reminded of the importance of connecting and protecting our loved ones, our Elders, our health-care workers and our communities.

"This is not the time to travel, unless absolutely necessary. Stay at home and be creative with how you connect and celebrate with family and friends. Find the virtue in virtual and telephone connections. Find togetherness without gathering.

"A reminder that while all BC Parks are closed, one can still enjoy some fresh air by going for walks or bike rides with your family in your neighbourhood and remembering to keep a safe distance.

"British Columbians coming home from travel are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival and complete a self-isolation plan. It is crucial for all of us to stay strong in our commitment to flatten the curve. Consider the support that we can give one another, to our loved ones and in our communities, so we can all succeed in this goal.

"B.C. continues to be prepared for the event of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The 271-bed Vancouver Convention Health Centre and 80 new beds at Royal Columbian Hospital are set up as alternate care sites and ready to be operationalized as needed. This is a critical step to ensure that B.C. is prepared for the worst as we work for the best outcome.

"Let's continue to stand strong - united with kindness and care."