COVID decline in BC hospitals

The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals has declined again, dropping below 400 for the first time since mid-April.

There were 325 test-positive patients in hospitals in the province as of Thursday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. That's the lowest hospital census B.C. has seen since April 7.

Since January, when the BCCDC stopped attempting to separate incidental hospitalizations from those caused by COVID-19, the number of test-positive patients in B.C. hospitals on a Thursday has been as high as 985 and as low as 255.

As of June 5th, 27 per cent of people ages 70 and older in B.C. had received four shots of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Among those ages five and older, 91 per cent had received a first shot, 88 had received two shots and 55 per cent had received three.