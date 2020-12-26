iHeartRadio

COVID exposure notices on more than a dozen flights in and out of B.C

YLW

Travellers who recently passed through one of B.C.'s airports are being warned that several more flights have been added to the province's COVID-19 exposure list. The B.C. Centre for Disease Control posted details about 13 more flights on Christmas Day.

The flights most recently added to the BCCDC's list are:

  •  Dec. 7: Air Canada flight 44 from Vancouver to Delhi
  •  Dec. 16: WestJet flight 320 from Vancouver to Edmonton
  •  Dec. 16: WestJet flight 3290 from Prince George to Vancouver
  •  Dec. 18: WestJet flight 3169 from Edmonton to Vancouver
  •  Dec. 18: WestJet flight 3287 from Vancouver to Prince George
  •  Dec. 19: WestJet flight 325 from Calgary to Kelowna
  •  Dec. 20: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver
  •  Dec. 20: WestJet flight 253 from Calgary to Kelowna
  •  Dec. 20: WestJet flight 3109 from Calgary to Nanaimo
  •  Dec. 21: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver
  •  Dec. 22: WestJet flight 3106 from Terrance to Vancouver
  •  Dec. 23: Air Canada flight 241 from Edmonton to Vancouver
  •  Dec. 23: Nippon Airways flight 115 from Vancouver to Tokyo

Anyone who was on the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus and seek testing and self-isolate if any develop.

Travellers arriving in B.C. on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Domestic travellers are not required to isolate, but B.C. health officials have been recommending against non-essential travel during the pandemic's second wave.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, health authorities post notices online about flights with confirmed cases.

-- with files from CTV News --

 

