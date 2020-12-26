COVID exposures posted for at a dozen B.C. grocery stores, pharmacies

More than a dozen additional COVID-19 exposure notices have been posted at B.C. grocery stores and pharmacies in the past week, including Kelowna and Oliver.

Loblaws and Sobeys both posted warnings of possible exposures to the disease since last Friday.

The latest notices were posted for:

Real Canadian Superstore at 2280 Baron Rd. in Kelowna. A notice was posted on Dec. 22.; the employee last worked on Dec. 15.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 5955 Main St. in Oliver. A notice was posted on Dec. 19; the employee last worked on Dec. 12.

While the risk of transmission tends to be low in these cases, the companies say they post these notices in an effort to remain transparent. None of the notices prompted warnings from the stores' respective health authorities.

Some companies, however, have chosen not to post their exposure notices online. London Drugs and Save on Foods only post exposure notices when directed to do so by health authorities, for example.

Loblaws and Sobeys both keep their exposure notices online for two weeks.

-- with files from CTV News --