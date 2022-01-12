iHeartRadio

435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
COVID Hits KGH

KGH

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital. 

The outbreak is said to be in ward three, surgical. 

Interior Health posted the information on their website declaring the outbreak began Tuesday. 

