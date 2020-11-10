iHeartRadio

COVID impacts Christmas tradition

A Christmas tradition in Kelowna won't happen this year.

Willow Park Church's 'Living Nativity' has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Pastor Phil Collins says all is not lost.

"We have planned a Christmas outreach event. In fact a number of events that we believe enables us to connect with your community and send the right message out," Collins said in a Facebook post.         

The Rutland based church has been putting on the three day performance for over 30 years.

It attracts in the neighbourhood of 7 to 8 thousand people every year.

