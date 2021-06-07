COVID vaccine clinics for Rutland and Big White
Interior Health is hosting a neighbourhood immunization clinic in Rutland on June 7, and Big White June 8, for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic.
People who live or work in Rutland or Big White will be able to walk-up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Rutland Drop-In Vaccinations:
Location: Rutland Centennial Park, 190 McIntosh Road
Time: Monday, June 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Who: People in the Rutland area who are born in 2009 or earlier, and who have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Big White Drop-In Vaccinations:
Location: Big White Village, outside the Clock Tower
Time: Tuesday, June 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Who: People in the Big White area who are born in 2009 or earlier
Ongoing Appointment-Based Clinics
Rutland or Big White residents who are not able to attend the neighbourhood vaccination clinic can still receive a vaccine at other times by booking appointments through the provincial system and travelling to the nearest clinic to them.
There are three ways to register and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine:
Online by visiting the provincial website.
By phone 1-833-838-2323