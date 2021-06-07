COVID vaccine clinics for Rutland and Big White

Interior Health is hosting a neighbourhood immunization clinic in Rutland on June 7, and Big White June 8, for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic.

People who live or work in Rutland or Big White will be able to walk-up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Rutland Drop-In Vaccinations:

Location: Rutland Centennial Park, 190 McIntosh Road

Time: Monday, June 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Who: People in the Rutland area who are born in 2009 or earlier, and who have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Big White Drop-In Vaccinations:

Location: Big White Village, outside the Clock Tower

Time: Tuesday, June 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Who: People in the Big White area who are born in 2009 or earlier

Ongoing Appointment-Based Clinics

Rutland or Big White residents who are not able to attend the neighbourhood vaccination clinic can still receive a vaccine at other times by booking appointments through the provincial system and travelling to the nearest clinic to them.

There are three ways to register and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine:

Online by visiting the provincial website.

By phone 1-833-838-2323