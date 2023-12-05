Cram the Cruiser returning to give back this Christmas

The people who spend the year protecting Penticton want your help in supporting those in need at Christmas.

“With last year’s first event such a success and folks showing so much generosity, we knew we wanted to return and bring a little happiness this holiday season,” says bylaw enforcement officer Travis Mills. “In our jobs, we see people all year who are having a challenging time and we know this has been a difficult period for many people. We’re hoping this edition of Cram the Cruiser can make it a little brighter. Last year, we were able to raise 1,002 lbs of food donations for the community and this year we are hoping to exceed that number.”

The City of Penticton Bylaw Services, the RCMP and Penticton Fire Department plan to Cram the Cruiser this Saturday, Dec. 16, at Cherry Lane Mall for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

The Cram the Cruiser event, which will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., will collect non-perishable food donations and toys. The Salvation Army says the most needed items include: crackers, soup, cereal, pasta, toiletries, Kraft Dinner, canned vegetables, canned proteins and, of course, financial donations.

The Cruiser will be at the mall parking lot to take donations and council members will be on hand to distribute hot chocolate to help keep everyone warm.