Cram the Kennel at Cherry Lane

Penticton RCMP officers, along with Police Dog Services, are partnering with the SPCA to fill up a dog kennel with non-perishable food items and pet supply donations.

On December 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., officers will be filling up a large dog kennel with dog and cat food and supplies, along with non-perishable food donations.

We encourage the public to come out and donate any non-perishable pet food items or supplies to support this worthy cause. A complete wish list of items can be located on the BC SPCA website.

RCMP Police Dog “Dug” will also be present to help accept donations.

Event Details:

When: Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023

Where: Cherry Lane Mall, near the entrance to The Bay.