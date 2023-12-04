Cram the Kennel raises $900 for BC SPCA

The recent donation drive hosted by the Penticton RCMP and BC SPCA at Cherry Lane Mall was an overwhelming success, and a testament to the community’s generosity.

On December 3rd, Police Dog Service’s “Dug”, Victim Services with their dog “Benny”, SPCA representatives, and Citizen on Patrol volunteers, all were in attendance at Cherry Lane Mall to help cram two dog kennels with animal food and supplies and additionally received what was $907.10 in donations.