Crane Being Dismantled
The collapsed crane at the construction site in downtown Kelowna is being disassembled in stages, the first said to be successful.
Central Okanagan Regional District has lifted evacuation orders for a handful of properties.
547 Bernard Ave
108, 591 Bernard Ave
549 Bernard Ave
200, 591 Bernard Ave
565 Bernard Ave
597 Bernard Ave
567 Bernard Ave
612 Bernard Ave
571 Bernard Ave
1475 Bertram Street
575 Bernard Ave
St. Paul St. is open to pedestrians only, but all businesses on St. Paul St. and Bernard Ave are open. Bernard Ave remains closed to vehicles at Richter St. and open to pedestrian traffic only.
Evacuation orders remain for a number of properties on Bertram and St. Paul.
A memorial has been set up beside the construction site with photos of the deceased, flowers, and letters.
Businesses have joined in supporting the families by putting hi-vis vests on display outside the storefront.