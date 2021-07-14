Crane Being Dismantled

The collapsed crane at the construction site in downtown Kelowna is being disassembled in stages, the first said to be successful.

Central Okanagan Regional District has lifted evacuation orders for a handful of properties.

547 Bernard Ave

108, 591 Bernard Ave

549 Bernard Ave

200, 591 Bernard Ave

565 Bernard Ave

597 Bernard Ave

567 Bernard Ave

612 Bernard Ave

571 Bernard Ave

1475 Bertram Street

575 Bernard Ave

St. Paul St. is open to pedestrians only, but all businesses on St. Paul St. and Bernard Ave are open. Bernard Ave remains closed to vehicles at Richter St. and open to pedestrian traffic only.

Evacuation orders remain for a number of properties on Bertram and St. Paul.

A memorial has been set up beside the construction site with photos of the deceased, flowers, and letters.

Businesses have joined in supporting the families by putting hi-vis vests on display outside the storefront.