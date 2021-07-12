Crane collapse at downtown construction site (UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. July 12)

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. July 12

An Emergency Operations Centre has been activated for those evacuated from the crane collapse.

Evacuees can go to the Salvation Army at 1480 Sutherland Avenue.

Families of those injured or unaccounted for should go to the Parkinson Recreation Centre (McIntosh Room) at 1700 Parkinson Way.

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m. July 12

A crane collapsed at a construction site at Bernard and St. Paul downtown this morning around 11.

Megan watched it fall, "I heard a lot of noise and then things started coming down. And then the middle buckled and it just came down."

Bystanders were shocked at what they saw.

We understand that two workers were taken to hospital..one in critical condition.

Power has now been restored, but the evacuation of nearby buildings has not been rescinded.

AM1150 is attending a media briefing at the main Kelowna Fire Hall.

We'll provide more information when our reporter returns.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. July 12

We understand that two workers have been taken to hospital. One reported in critical conditon.There may be two workers still not accounted for. That information from construction workers gathered near the scene.

ORIGINAL:

RCMP have closed Bernard, St. Paul, Doyle and Bertram to keep traffic away from the scene.

Pedestrians also advised to stay clear.

The rescue effort continues at a hi-rise construction site.

A crane collapsed.

Ermergency response has been quick and extensive.

It's not known if there was an operator inside the crane cab or if any other workers were injured.

We'll have an update when more informtion is available.