Crane collapse evacuation orders remain for parts of downtown Kelowna

crane

News Release No. 4, Kelowna, B.C. – Outside experts are being brought in to continue the meticulous work on the disassembly and removal of the collapsed crane in downtown Kelowna. While this work progresses, the Evacuation Order will remain in effect for the affected area.

The Evacuation Order remains in effect for the following addresses:

1450 Bertram St

105, 1449 St. Paul St

1464 Bertram St

106 1449 St. Paul St

1468 Bertram St

200 1449 St. Paul St

1476 Bertram St

200A 1449 St. Paul St

1488 Bertram St

201 1449 St. Paul St

1441 St. Paul St

202 1449 St. Paul St

100, 1449 St. Paul St

203 1449 St. Paul St

101, 1449 St. Paul St

203A 1449 St. Paul St

204 1449 St. Paul St

200 1461 St. Paul St

204A 1449 St. Paul St

1471 St. Paul St

100 1461 St. Paul St

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

