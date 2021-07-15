Crane collapse evacuation orders remain for parts of downtown Kelowna
News Release No. 4, Kelowna, B.C. – Outside experts are being brought in to continue the meticulous work on the disassembly and removal of the collapsed crane in downtown Kelowna. While this work progresses, the Evacuation Order will remain in effect for the affected area.
The Evacuation Order remains in effect for the following addresses:
|
1450 Bertram St
|
105, 1449 St. Paul St
|
1464 Bertram St
|
106 1449 St. Paul St
|
1468 Bertram St
|
200 1449 St. Paul St
|
1476 Bertram St
|
200A 1449 St. Paul St
|
1488 Bertram St
|
201 1449 St. Paul St
|
1441 St. Paul St
|
202 1449 St. Paul St
|
100, 1449 St. Paul St
|
203 1449 St. Paul St
|
101, 1449 St. Paul St
|
203A 1449 St. Paul St
|
204 1449 St. Paul St
|
200 1461 St. Paul St
|
204A 1449 St. Paul St
|
1471 St. Paul St
|
100 1461 St. Paul St
|