Crankworx Summer Series Canada returns to SilverStar bike park

Crankworx Summer Series Canada returns for summer 2023, bringing Crankworx-caliber racing, with a grassroots vibe, to Canadian destinations outside the Crankworx World Tour. This year, the action will be coming to three of Canada’s provinces: Horseshoe Bike Park in Ontario, followed by SilverStar Bike Park in British Columbia, to then the final stop in Quebec with events held at Empire 47 and Sentiers du Moulin.



Paving the path for progression is and always will be the cornerstone of Crankworx Summer Series. This summer’s series will feature Crankworx-caliber racing such as pump track, dual slalom, air DH and downhill, as well as bronze-, silver- and gold-level slopestyle events amongst each of the three stops. Horseshoe Bike Park and Sentiers du Moulin will host FMB (Freeride Mountain Bike) Bronze-Level Slopestyle events for women and men, and SilverStar Bike Park will once again host an FMB Gold-Level Men’s Slopestyle competition, the Rheeder Slopestyle at SilverStar. In addition to the men’s slope competition, we will see a Crankworx-first (!!!) at SilverStar Bike Park with an FMB Silver-Level Women’s Slopestyle event.



“We’re thrilled to be building another piece in the sport pathway for women in Slopestyle with the introduction of a Crankworx-first FMB Silver-Level Women’s Slopestyle event,” Darren Kinnaird, Managing Director, Crankworx Events Inc. “This stepping stone is an important milestone for the sport, and we’re excited to provide women with more access to Crankworx FMB Slopestyle World Championships (SWC) courses. Our goal is to help pave the way for more women to compete and excel at the highest level of the sport.”



This will be the 4th time that Crankworx has made a stop of the SilverStar Mountain Bike Park. “We are very excited to give riders, both amateur and pro, a chance to compete here at SilverStar, and of course to showcase the world’s best men and women riders at our Slopestyle course” Ian Jenkins, Director of Marketing, SilverStar Bike Park.



This nationwide summer mountain bike roadie will award the top three Series Overall Leaders for Women and Men, along with over $60,000 in prizing up for grabs across the three stops. Additionally, the winners, not pre-qualified, for the following events and categories will be awarded a reserved entry spot to Crankworx Whistler 2024.



“I think the summer series is an amazing opportunity for lots of younger riders to make a name for themselves,” 2022 Crankworx Summer Series Canada Overall Men’s Leader, Bas van Steenbergen says. “If I would have had that when I was growing up, it would have been amazing. Jumping straight into the big leagues of the world tour would be super intimidating if you’ve not done too much racing before, especially with type of racing that happens at Crankworx like dual slalom and pump track. There’s not a ton of this type of racing available so having a series that is more at a grassroots level is so key to just feed riders into the sport and make everybody realize how awesome that kind of racing is. You need a feeder series into every world series, and so this is the perfect steppingstone for kids to be getting into racing like this.”



“The summer series had a massive impact on me and my career,” 2022 Crankworx Summer Series Canada Overall Women’s Leader, Shealen Reno says. “Competing in all the different events and riding all these mountains changed my life. I had the opportunity to ride the world-class slopestyle course at SilverStar last summer, and now I’m hooked on learning new tricks and jumping big jumps.”



Check out all the details below to learn more about the events and how to register for each of the three stops.



Crankworx Summer Series Canada – SilverStar



The second stop of Crankworx Summer Series Canada brings us back to SilverStar Bike Park for three days of racing and events. SilverStar is no stranger to Crankworx, having hosted the first iteration of Summer Series in 2020 (a made-for-TV race series for B.C. pros), World Tour racing as a part of Crankworx B.C. in 2021, and was the first stop of Crankworx Summer Series Canada 2022. Scheduled just a week after Crankworx Whistler, it is likely that many of the top world tour pros will be on deck to compete at this stop of the summer series. 2022 saw tight racing, world’s first tricks being thrown down on the slope course, stoked spectators, and all-around good times.



Here’s what’s on schedule for the SilverStar stop:



Friday, August 4:

Air DH Finals

Saturday, August 5:

Pump Track Qualifiers

Dual Slalom Finals

Sunday, August 6:

Pump Track Finals

FMB Silver-Level Women’s Slopestyle Finals

Rheeder Slopestyle at SilverStar (FMB Gold-Level Men’s Slopestyle Event)

The Slopestyle course designed by Brett Rheeder and Matt MacDuff will once again bring out some of the top riders to throw down, as a Gold-Level event on the FMB World Tour.



See full details for Crankworx Summer Series Canada – SilverStar here.



Registration is now open for those looking to get amongst the action. There will be race categories for Pros, Amateurs and CWNEXT (junior amateur) racers. Visit the Crankworx Summer Series Canada website to register, and more details on each event. Those keen should also keep their eyes locked on the Crankworx Summer Series Canada Instagram for details and updates.



For spectators who want to watch it all go down, the Crankworx Summer Series Canada will be free to attend, and highlights will be featured on @Crankworx and @CrankworxSummerSeries_CA Instagram accounts. Crankworx Summer Series Canada events will include all levels of racing across multiple disciplines, plus exciting festival activations, gear demos, and family friendly activities.



For more information on the Crankworx Summer Series, visit: crankworx.com/festival/crankworx-summer-series-canada/



About the Crankworx Summer Series

The Crankworx Summer Series (CSS) brings together races staged in new, epic destinations on world-class tracks. Multiple stops are strung together to create the series, which turns it into the ultimate mountain bike summer roadie. CSS races bring Crankworx-caliber competition to communities outside the usual Crankworx World Tour circuit. Races and competitions give local and up-and-coming racers a chance to race with national and international heroes, providing a path to potential future Crankworx World Tour greatness, and a real good time along the way.



About the Crankworx World Tour

Crankworx is the ultimate experience in mountain biking. Born in Whistler, B.C. in 2004, Crankworx has evolved into a multi-stop international festival series. The Crankworx World Tour brings together the best mountain bike athletes to compete in elite-level competitions in a variety of disciplines. Crankworx World Tour festivals also host races for amateurs, CWNEXT categories for next gen athletes, Kidsworx contests for young riders, participatory events, and celebrations of mountain bike culture, all while showcasing amazing destinations. For additional information, visit crankworx.com.