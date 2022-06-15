Crash claims life
One person is dead after a crash this morning on Highway 1 near Field.
Golden RCMP say the accident happened at around 7 am when a logging truck collided with a SUV.
The driver of the SUV crossed the centre line colliding head on with the truck.
Investigators have determined that there was no criminality involved.
No name has been released.
