Crash claims life

RCMP-Car

One person is dead after a crash this morning on Highway 1 near Field.

Golden RCMP say the accident happened at around 7 am when a logging truck collided with a SUV.

The driver of the SUV crossed the centre line colliding head on with the truck.

Investigators have determined that there was no criminality involved.

No name has been released.

