Crash, diesel spill fuel on Hwy 97 in Kaledon

Penticton RCMP received a report of a serious motor vehicle collision that had occurred on Highway 97 near Larch Avenue in Kaledon BC.

A southbound pickup truck and a northbound semi collided resulting in diesel fuel being spilled onto Highway 97.

Highway 97 will be closed in both direction for an extended period of time for completion of the police investigation and for clean up measures.

Please refer to Drive BC for updates on road openings and alternate routes.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.