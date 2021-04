Connor Bedard, the projected first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has lost his grandfather in a deadly crash near Sicamous.

Garth Bedard died when his truck crossed the centre line - along Highway 1 yesterday - slamming into another vehicle.

The 46 year-old female driver from Salmon Arm also died.

Bedard, in his first season with the Regina Pats, leads the WHL in scoring.