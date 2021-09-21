Crash victim ok.

A woman is recovering from minor injuries after losing control of her car and sending it down a 75 meter embankment along Bear Creek Road.

The accident happened at around 2:30 am but she became disoriented and wasn't located near the crash site.

The driver of the late model Honda called 911 for help, but 10 Central Okanagan Search and Rescue members, including a dog team, took five hours to find her.

It was the 81st call to service for COSAR this year.

The record is 84 calls in 2020.