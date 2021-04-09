Craziness in housing market

BC use to stand for - 'bring cash'.

If you are thinking of buying a home in the Okanagan, that sarcastic slogan has never been more true.

Kim Heismann is the president of the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board.

"Some sellers are allowing showing to happen for several days and then they are setting a date where they will look at offers. It allows some people to get in and you get in as many people as possible which allows the buyers to make a decision. There is no fence sitting at the moment."

Heismann says would-be-buyers are submitting bids 100 thousand dollars above the selling price.

"There have been people buy via FaceTime, remotely and they don't see their house until they walk in with keys."