Creative minds engaged in animation program

Grads of Okanagan College’s Animation Diploma program are finding their skills have never been in higher demand.

First- and second-year students showed samples of their artwork and demo reels to industry partners at OC’s annual Animation Industry Night.

“Lots of the work was very professional,” says James Wood, Chair of Okanagan College’s Animation Department.

Okanagan College Animation instructors regularly make presentations at area high schools, chatting with students about the opportunities in animation and video game design.

That’s how Graham Phillips from Kelowna found out about the program.

“I was always interested in art,” he says. “I loved cartoons and video games but wasn’t sure if I could do anything with that.”

The grads are entering one of the hottest job markets on record, and several of them have already been snapped up.