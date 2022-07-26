Creative Okanagan receives Lieutenant Governors Arts and Music Award

Creative Okanagan was recognized as a recipient of a Lieutenant Governor͛s Arts and Music Award for its demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, community engagement, passion and commitment to fostering and mentoring others in the music sector within the Central Okanagan.

“This is significant for our community. We engaged over 1200 people in our work on the development of the Central Okanagan Music Strategy in 2020 and 2021. The project and our work so far to implement it is due to community involvement. Our organization is humbled and grateful to be a recipient of this award. We look forward to continuing to support a diverse, collaborative, accessible and inclusive music scene for our community. ” Craig Siemens, Board of Directors of Creative Okanagan. Prior to joining the board Craig was the Chair of the Central Okanagan Music Strategy Leadership Ensemble.

A diversity of artists, community audience members, businesses, organizations, funders and local governments supported this project and continue to support the activities of Creative Okanagan. “Our community is so fortunate to benefit from Creative Okanagan’s dedication and commitment to supporting an accessible, collaborative, diverse and inclusive music industry,” Christine McWillis, Cultural Services Manager, City of Kelowna.

Creative Okanagan was created in 2012 as a non-profit that creates accessible performing arts opportunities that connect audiences with artists in the Okanagan region. By mentoring artists and matching them with appropriate audiences, Creative Okanagan curates unique and impactful programs that build community and promote wellness.

Creative Okanagan is run by a Board of Directors led by one of Creative Okanagan’s founding members, Sonya Barker, who currently acts as the society's president. As well as Creative and Executive Director Karma Lacoff Nieoczym. Joining Creative Okanagan in 2016 Karma gives the organization a strong connection to the community, mentorship to artists and promoters as well as being fully engaged in western Canadian music industry discussions and activities. Creative Okanagan says it is set-up for big things in the future. With an eye to enhance and build on the music and performing arts scene across the region.

More information about the awards and recipients can be found at: https://ltgov.bc.ca/the-lieutenant-governors-arts-and-music-awards