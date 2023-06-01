Creative Okanagan to hold Tune Music Industry Mixer and BreakOut West Conference pass give-away

This Monday: Unleash Your Brands Potential with In Tune Music Industry Mixer and BreakOut West Conference pass give-away launch

Calling all aspiring bands and musicians!

Creative Okanagan presents an opportunity to unlock your musical journey at our upcoming Music Industry Mixer. Discover the incredible value of attending conference events like BreakOut West, and gain invaluable insights from a panel of local artists. Prepare to be inspired by Ezra Cipes, Tega Ovie, Bex, and Dan Tait, as they share their first-hand experiences from the conference circuit.

But that's not all! Brace yourself for an exciting giveaway announcement: the coveted BreakOut West delegate pass. Picture yourself rubbing shoulders with industry professionals, expanding your network, and opening doors to countless opportunities. Want a shot at winning this prestigious pass? Attend our panel discussion and gain the insider knowledge necessary to answer the giveaway entry question. This session is your key to success!

Arrive early to witness the rising stars of local alt-rock band, Freeze the Fall, as they kick-start the event with a sensational performance.

Mark your calendars now!

In Tune Music Industry Mixer

Monday, June 5, 2023

6:00pm - 8:30pm

Venue: Red Bird Brewing - 1080 Richter St, Kelowna

Tickets are available for $10.50, which includes a complimentary beverage. Secure your spot in advance by purchasing tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/in-tune-networking-with-artist-development-discussion-tickets-634410828867