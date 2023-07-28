Creekside Park Court Upgrades Complete

The lacrosse box upgrades at Creekside Park are now complete! Upgrades include new pavement, an acrylic surface, and lines.

Starting August 1, 2023, the court will be available for lacrosse, ball hockey, and pickleball. Basketball nets will be installed in August and some minor repairs to the gates and player's boxes will be completed.

Pickleball has been relocated from Middleton Mountain Park to this upgraded amenity at Creekside Park. Drop-in hours of play will remain the same:

Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 8:00 pm

Saturdays, Sundays and Statutory Holidays from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Between 5:00pm and 8:00 pm Monday through Sunday only 1 court is available for pickleball.

Exclusive use bookings of the courts for pickleball are limited to 9:00 am to 3:00 pm Monday through Friday. Signage will be posted at the amenity.