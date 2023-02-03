Crews continue work on drainage improvements along Tronson Road this week

Motorists traveling along Tronson Road may experience minor delays as crews continue working on drainage improvements in the 7900-block, between Kennedy Lane and Beachcomber Bay Road.

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in place Friday, February 3 and Monday, February 6. There will be no construction during the weekend.

Temporary cold mix asphalt will be used to patch Tronson Road where the work is required until the asphalt plant opens in the spring and permanent asphalt can be placed.

The project is part of drainage improvements at three separate areas along Tronson Road. The work will require the regrading of existing asphalt in the area, new storm mains, ditching and outlets. The project for all three crossings is expected to be complete some time in April.

Some travel delays should be expected for motorists in the area; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. Please remember to watch for construction workers, slow down in work zones, and follow all traffic control measures.

More information about the project, and an interactive map, are available at this link on the City’s website.