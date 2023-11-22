Crews evaluating unstable rock, update expected this afternoon

City staff, geotechnical engineers and rock removal specialists are on site evaluating the next options for the unstable rock discovered yesterday near Penticton Avenue.

The Emergency Operations Centre is operating and is expecting to be in a position to provide an update this afternoon that details the continued impact on residents and the work plan to deal with the unstable rock.

The evacuation order remains in place and the City’s Emergency Support Services team has been activated, with 21 homes in the affected area having registered. The ESS centre will be open at 10:30 a.m. this morning and can also be reached by calling 250-328-8749 or at ess@penticton.ca

Updates will also be posted to www.penticton.ca/emergency