Crews extinguish shed fire on Dougall Road

At approximately 8:30 pm this evening the Kelowna Regional Dispatch Centre received several 911 calls reporting a shed on fire in the 200 block of Dougall Rd. S.

The first arriving officer reports an 8’ x 10’ shed fully involved with fire extension to a utility pole.

The initial crew quickly knocked down the fire.

There were no injuries to the public or firefighters.

The fire is suspicious in nature and RCMP attended the scene.

The Kelowna Fire Department initially responded with 3 engines, a rescue unit and a command unit. The response was downgraded to a single engine and a command unit along with Fortis Electric and RCMP.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to thank the public for being vigilant in calling 911 when they see a fire.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire.