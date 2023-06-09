iHeartRadio

Crews extinguish vehicle fire near Vineyard dr in West Kelowna


The West Kelowna Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire fire in the Boucherie area near Vineyard Dr and East Boundary Rd early this morning. 

It was reported aroung 6 am.

Two engines responded with 8 firefighters and the vehicle was extinguished quickly.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation along with the RCMP. 

 

 

