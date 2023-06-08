iHeartRadio

Crews extingush small wildfires in Southeast Kelowna, Black Mountain


Kelowna-Fire-Department

At approximately 01:00 Kelowna Fire Dispatch center received a call for smoke in the area of Lavetta Dr in Black Mountain.

A single engine company was dispatched to the area and after searching they came across a wildfire at the end of Lavetta Dr.  Additional crews were dispatched.  The fire was approximately 70 x 100 feet and rank three.  The fire was about 400’ feet from the end Lavetta Dr.  Crews stretched forestry hose up to the fire and a water source was established using a water tender and bladder.  Crews were able to get a quick knock down on the fire and dig a guard around the burnt-out area. 

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, but our investigators will have a look at it to determine a cause. 

Kelowna Fire Department responded with three engines, one bush truck, a water tender and a command unit, along with 15 fire personal. 

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire

 

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

At approximately 21:30 Kelowna Fire Dispatch center received multiple calls for a wildfire in the 2800 block of Balldock Road.

Upon arrival the wildfire was about 70’ x 30’ in size and a rank three fire with a few trees candling.  The home owner with the help of a neighbor had garden hoses on the fire preventing it from spreading to a large barn on the property.  First arriving crew deployed a hose line and quickly knocked down the fire.  Other resources arrived, a second hose line was deployed and a guard was dug around the burnt-out area. 

The fire is not suspicious but our investigators will have a look at it to determine a cause. 

Kelowna Fire Department responded with three engines, three bush trucks a water tender and a command unit, along with 17 fire personal. 

Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind residents that conditions are very dry for this time of the year and a camp fire ban is going into effect tomorrow.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire.

