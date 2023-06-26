Crews repairing traffic signals at the intersection of 34th Street and 25th Avenue

Motorists traveling in downtown Vernon may experience slight traffic delays as crews repair traffic signals at the intersection of 34th Street and 25th Avenue. The signals are currently without power.

Motorists are asked to slow down and use extra caution when approaching the intersection. When intersection traffic control lights are not in service, they must be treated as a four-way stop, as per the Motor Vehicle Act of British Columbia.

The City thanks everyone for their patience while this work is being completed