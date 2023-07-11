Crews respond to fire at Glemmore Landfill

At approximately 7:30 last night, the Kelowna Regional Dispatch Centre received multiple reports of a fire at the Glenmore Landfill. The first arriving officer reports a 50’ x 50’ deep seated garbage fire in the north end of the Landfill.

Crews worked with Landfill staff (heavy equipment operators and landfill water tenders) to bring the fire under control and extinguish it.

Firefighting efforts took most of the night to completely extinguish the fire as heavy smoke, access and water supply issues slowed progress.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but not suspicious.

There were no injuries to the public or firefighters.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 4 engines, 2 tenders, 1 bush truck, a command unit and a safety unit including 20 fire personnel. 2 pieces of heavy equipment and 2 water tenders from the Landfill as well as RCMP, BCAS and the Salvation Army also assisted the Kelowna Fire Department.