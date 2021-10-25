Crews respond to fire at Kelowna Electroplating

Press release:

Just after 1:30 pm today, West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at Kelowna Electroplating on Ross Road in West Kelowna.

Engine 32 from Lakeview Heights was first on scene, and found smoke billowing from the front of the building. Crews entered the building through an open garage door, and found a fire in a metal shavings hopper. Employees had slowed the fire with an extinguisher before safely evacuating the building, and West Kelowna crews were able to quickly finish the job with a single hose line. Crews currently remain on scene ventilating the building to remove the heavy smoke that accumulated inside.

There were no injuries and the fire is not suspicious. West Kelowna responded with two Engines and a Command unit, with two additional Engines in reserve.

Thanks to the RCMP, BC Ambulance, BC Hydro and Fortis BC for their support and quick responses to the fire.