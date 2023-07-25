iHeartRadio

Crews respond to hedge fire in West Kelowna


West Kelowna Fire crews respinded to a hedge fire near the area of Ogden Rd. and Boucharie Rd.

The fire appears to have completly destroyed the hedge.

An update will be provided when more information becomes available. 

