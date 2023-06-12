iHeartRadio

Crews respond to small wildfire off Bear Main rd


BC-Wildfire-Service

At approximately 13:10 Kelowna Fire Dispatch center received multiple calls for a wildfire approximately 3 1/2 kilometers up Bear main Rd.

At this time BC wildfire is on route with one helicopter and ground crews. 

 

Thanks for the diligence from the public in calling this in to our dispatch.

 

