Crews respond to suspicious Kelowna House Fire

At approximately 12:39 PM a fire was reported to Kelowna Fire Dispatch reporting a fire in a house in the 1200 Block of Leathead Road. First arriving vehicle reported a single story residence that was boarded up with fire showing from a window space in the front of the house.

It was reported that there was a fire in this house 7 days earlier. The fire had caused some significant structural damage which made it impossible for fire crews to enter the structure. An aggressive exterior attack was used to knock the fire down.

Until the fire is extinguished there will be no search done of the house. This is a suspicious fire which means any more comments will be coming from the RCMP who will be the lead agency.

The Fire Department responded with 16 personnel 3 Engines a Ladder Truck a Command vehicle and 1 Safety Truck.

Smoke detectors save lives please check your batteries regularly.