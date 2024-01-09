Crews to begin repairing spray irrigation system main line this week

Work to repair a section of the City of Vernon’s spray irrigation system main line is scheduled to begin this week.

The work will occur in the 500-block of Commonage Road, adjacent to Rose’s Pond, near the entrance to the Regional Compost Facility (please see map below).

Motorists travelling along Commonage Road are advised that due to the complicated nature of the repairs, lane closures will be in place during construction hours.

Construction is scheduled to start as early as Monday, January 8 and will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work is expected to be completed by the end of March.

The line has been out of service since it was manually shut down in September.

Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions for those travelling through the area, but some delays should be expected.

The City reminds road users to obey all traffic control measures and to slow down in work zones. The City thanks everyone for their patience and understanding as this work is being completed.