Crime spree lands Kelowna man in jail

On February 19th, 2020, just after 10:00 pm a resident of the 2400-block of Pandosy Street in Kelowna reported that he had interrupted a man breaking into his studio behind his residence. The man had fled the area in a stolen grey Tahoe. The victim reported that several paintings and personal items were stolen in the break and enter.

On February 20th, 2020 at approximately 1:30 am, Kelowna RCMP were notified that someone was breaking into vehicles in the 1700-block of Chapman Place in Kelowna. Frontline officers flooded the area but the suspect fled in the same stolen Tahoe.

Just after 6 am, West Kelowna RCMP responded to a residential break and enter in the 1100-block of Lynden Road. An unknown person had entered the residence and stolen numerous items including a laptop, jewelry, personal items, and a Ford F150.

At 9:30 am, a resident in the 500-block of Broadway Ave in Kelowna returned home to find two people in her backyard. They fled in a blue Ford F150. The resident advised they had broken into her shed and stolen three bikes and some tools.

Just after 3:00 pm, an alert security guard at Orchard Park Mall observed a suspicious looking man parked in a blue F150 in the parking lot. Frontline officers and members of the Kelowna RCMP Target Team immediately flooded the area and were able to take the male into custody.

Property and evidence gathered both at the scene of the arrest, and the scenes of the crimes, tied the arrested man to these offences.

As a result of this investigation, BC Prosecution Services has laid charges of break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, obstruct a peace officer, mischief, possession of stolen property under $5000, disguise with intent, and possession of break and enter tools.

A 33-year-old Kelowna man, Shawn Bell, has been taken into custody.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.