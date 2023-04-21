Crime stoppers asking for any info on theft of jewelry from Kelowna home
You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars
Sometime between January and March of 2023, a home in Southeast Kelowna was entered and approximately $18,000 worth of jewelry was stolen. Stolen items include a $100 Canadian gold coin, a Rolex Lady Datejust steel and yellow gold watch, a Tiffany & Co Sterling Dog charm bracelet and a diamond and emerald ring (not shown, square cut emerald with two square cut diamonds mounted on either side).
If you have any information on who may have committed this theft of where the items may be located, please contact Crime Stoppers.
You remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward for your information.
City seeks feedback on e-scooters in VernonSpring is here and Neuron’s shared electric kick-scooters (e-scooters) and e-bikes are back on Vernon roadways for the third and final year of the Province of B.C.’s Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Program.
Celebrate Earth Day by planting a treeThis Earth Day, the City is celebrating by encouraging residents to participate in the Vernon Tree Program.
Okanagan Water Board asking province for larger contribution to BC Watershed Security FundThe B.C. government’s announcement of a Watershed Security Strategy and Fund (WSSF) is being applauded by the Okanagan Basin Water Board, but the local watershed agency is urging the province to be bolder.
Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation goes electric with new ZamboniThe recent purchase of an electric Zamboni will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 3,100 Kilograms annually.
Penticton traffic control out as crews conduct street repairsIt’s that time of year when maintenance crews are out on the streets repairing damage and scoping out areas for potential future repairs.
Man arrested after flashing pellet gun at Penticton businessOn the afternoon of April 20th, 2023, frontline officers responded to the parking lot of a business located in the 900 block of Railway Street, in Penticton, BC.
Bear spray attack – two arrestedJust after 3 am on April 19th, 2023 Salmon Arm RCMP officers were called to Beatty Avenue in Salmon Arm.
48th annual Kelowna Civic & Community Awards winners announcedThe winners of the 48th annual Civic and Community Awards were announced Thursday evening at the awards ceremony held at the Laurel Packinghouse.
Free transit between Summerland and Penticton: District saysThe District of Summerland Council has approved a year long free fare pilot for Summerland residents on bus Route 30 Summerland/Penticton, launching on Earth Day April 22, 2023.