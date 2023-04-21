iHeartRadio

Crime stoppers asking for any info on theft of jewelry from Kelowna home


2023-20337 USC Photo (wings)

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars

Sometime between January and March of 2023, a home in Southeast Kelowna was entered and approximately $18,000 worth of jewelry was stolen.  Stolen items include a $100 Canadian gold coin, a Rolex Lady Datejust steel and yellow gold watch, a Tiffany & Co Sterling Dog charm bracelet and a diamond and emerald ring (not shown, square cut emerald with two square cut diamonds mounted on either side). 

If you have any information on who may have committed this theft of where the items may be located, please contact Crime Stoppers. 

You remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward for your information.

